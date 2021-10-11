Netflix’s Squid Game has gained immense popularity and is still in talks among viewers. Right from Halloween costumes to real-life replicas of reel life Squid Game, the craze is unreal. Fans of the wildly popular “Squid Game” series on Netflix in Abu Dhabi have a chance to experience a real-life “Squid Game,” without violence.

The Korean Cultural Center in the United Arab Emirates is doing a re-enactment of the Netflix series’ games for two teams of 15 people. The event will start on October 12 and will take place in 2 sessions. Center’s event page informs four out of the six games from the Netflix series will be present at the event. The games include Red Light Green Light” and “Dalgona Candy” challenges.

These games are currently viral on TikTok. Participants will try their hand at the “Marbles” and “Ddakji” (paper-flipping) games too. The games at the Center will be in two-hour tournament-style sessions. The eliminated players will be able to watch the remaining games from the sidelines. Unfortunately, there is no reward money.

All the games in the show are popular ones by Korean children from past to present

The registration process for the same includes filling out a form containing three questions. The form tests the applicant’s knowledge about the game. Nam Chan-woo, informs media outlet Khaleej Times the participants will be dressing up in T-shirts bearing the show’s logo. The event’s staff will wear pink circle, triangles, and square costumes. The one which the show’s guards wore during the show’s death games.

“The games seem a bit brutal in the series to maximize the dramatic element. However, all the games in the show are popular ones by Korean children from past to present,” Nam informs the Khaleej Times. “Just as K-Pop gained worldwide popularity through YouTube in the 2010s, I think platforms such as Netflix would be a channel for the global spread of Korean video content such as dramas and movies.”

The game fever is making Korean games and snacks a global one. Recently, a manufacturer of Dalgona candies, a toffee confection featured in one of the show’s challenges, says he hasn’t gone home in a week because he is so flooded with customers.