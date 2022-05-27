Sales of bulletproof backpacks increase due to the Texas school shooting

Following the recent mass shootings around the country, manufacturers of bulletproof backpacks have reported a surge in sales.

School shootings have been a major issue in the United States for some time. The issue was once again in the spotlight following the attack on a Texas elementary school. A teen gunman opened fire in the school. He killed at least 19 children and two adults in the bloodiest school shooting in the US since Sandy Hook.

The shooter, Salvador Ramos, fled after shooting his grandmother. After crashing his car near the Robb elementary school in Uvalde, he opened fire on the students. The motivation for the horrific shooting is still unknown to the police department.

Business Insider stated that due to this incident, sales of bulletproof backpacks have increased in several states across the country. Although there are a variety of bulletproof items on the market, the backpack for children remains the most popular.

Hike in bulletproof backpacks

According to the reports, four companies that make bulletproof products indicated that since the Texas incident, consumers are actively hunting for products that may be useful for children in crisis circumstances. The product description says – a person can protect themselves by holding the bulletproof backpack in front of them to deflect the bullets.

Guard Dog Security’s Yasir Sheikh said that there has been an “increase” in clients seeking that specific product.

Another business, MC Armor, told Insider that after the incident, the demand for bulletproof backpacks has skyrocketed in New Jersey, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, and Florida.